Plan approved

Go-ahead for Cosmedicare cosmetic surgery hospital

| November 23, 2020

Approved: the new hospital in Livingston

Cosmedicare founder and managing director Gill Baird aims to have her new cosmetic surgery hospital in Livingston open by next summer after securing planning permission.

St Ellen’s Hospital will be housed in a 12,443 sq.ft. single storey pavilion building on the Kirkton Campus.

Ms Baird (pictured), who currently runs the business from the Gyle in Edinburgh, said: “These proposals herald a new era of healthcare provision. 

Gill Baird

“We work with the top surgeons and consultants in the private sector and NHS to deliver the highest standards of medical practice with enhanced technology.”

Cosmedicare worked with Cormack Gracie Architects and was represented by Burness Paul and BJM Accountants with Ryden managing the lease arrangements.  Work is scheduled to commence next month.

