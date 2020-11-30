Gilbert to become chairman of Scottish Golf in March

Succeeds Eleanor Cannon

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Passion: Martin Gilbert (pic: SNS Group)

Veteran asset manager Martin Gilbert, the former chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), is to become the new chair of Scottish Golf.

The 65-year-old will succeed Eleanor Cannon at the governing body’s annual general meeting in March.

Mr Gilbert, who retired from ASI in the summer, joined the board of the European Tour in August, and said: “As many people know, golf has been a lifelong passion of mine and I’m hugely excited to be taking up this role in the Home of Golf.

“I commend Eleanor and her team for their sterling leadership of the new, amalgamated body since its inception in 2015.

“The strategic direction that has been adopted by Scottish Golf is bold and exciting. I am very much looking forward to progressing this strategy and working closely with the board, the team and the membership in continuing to develop the game, at all levels, in Scotland.”

Ms Cannon described the appointment as a “major coup” for the sport in Scotland.

“His achievements, both in business globally and in his role as the biggest supporter of Scottish Golf over the past two decades, speak for themselves and I am sure his dynamic approach will allow Scottish Golf to flourish,” she said.

“I am extremely pleased that our members and our sport will benefit from Martin’s guidance and undoubted love for golf in the years ahead.”

Aberdeen Standard Investments has been the title sponsor of the men’s Scottish Open since 2012, and also the women’s Scottish Open since 2011.