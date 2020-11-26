Dempster resigns after six years as Hibs chief executive

Easter Road changes

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Exit: Leeann Dempster (pic: Terry Murden)

Leeann Dempster has resigned as chief executive of Scottish Premiership side Hibs after six years in the role.

Her departure comes just over a year after US-based businessman Ron Gordon bought the club.

The 50-year-old, who moved to Easter Road in 2014 after leaving a similar position Motherwell, said she wants to “move on to a new chapter”.

Dempster will remain at Hibs to help with a “smooth transition” and said: “I think it is genuinely the right time, both for the club and for me, to move on to a new chapter.

“It has been an intense and fulfilling time of my life. I have grown to love the club and the Hibernian family, but the club is in good hands and has an exciting future ahead of it.

“I wanted to make sure Ron settled in following the transaction, and I think we have achieved that. I’ve enjoyed working with him and I have learned a lot in the process.

“Supporters should be optimistic and excited about Ron’s plans for the club’s future, and I know they will continue to support the club in the magnificent fashion that they have done during my time, especially during recent months when they absolutely stepped up when we most needed them.

“I thank every one of them for making this job such an enjoyable one. Now I look forward to the excitement of taking on a new challenge.”

Grateful: Ron Gordon with Leeann Dempster (pic: Terry Murden)

Gordon said: “I would have liked Leeann to stay. She has explained that she believes it is the right time for her and for the club – that she is ready to pursue a new and different challenge, and that she wants to spend more time with her family.

“She has obviously thought long and hard about this and we now have to accept and respect her view.

“I am happy to say she will work with us to ensure a smooth transition as we decide how to best move forward and thank her for her continued commitment to the club.

“She has definitely left her mark at Hibernian, and everyone at Hibs should be very grateful to her, I know I am, and all of us wish her every success.”