DC Thomson linked to bid for The Scotsman titles

Papers drawing new attention

Paper for sale

DC Thomson, the Dundee-based media group, is said to be considering a bid for The Scotsman newspaper and its sister titles in Edinburgh.

An unconfirmed report suggests the owner of the Courier, Press & Journal and Sunday Post, is interested in prising the the paper along with Scotland on Sunday and the Edinburgh Evening News from the JPIMedia group.

JPIMedia put its entire portfolio of about 200 local papers – including the Yorkshire Post, Falkirk Herald, Fife Free Press and the Sheffield Star – up for sale again in September having put the process on hold during the pandemic.

The company, made up of a consortium of hedge funds which acquired the collapsed Johnston Press in 2018, would prefer to sell the group as a whole rather than piecemeal.

However, in February it sold the i newspaper to Daily Mail publisher Daily Mail and General Trust as it began the process of disposals.

Despite its sharply declining print sale and the company’s decision to write down the value of all its titles, The Scotsman continues to be seen as an attractive proposition. It has drawn interest from rival media groups, including Daily Record owner Reach and former News of the World editor David Montgomery. Each one subsequently withdrew, though Montgomery is thought to retain an interest.

DC Thomson has long been considered a more natural fit, culturally and geographically. It would complete the coverage of the east of Scotland and in the current climate would be less likely to raise objections from the competition authorities.