Cyclist Beaumont joins leadership team at EOS

Investment

Andrew McNeill and Mark Beaumont

St Andrews based investment firm, Eos Advisory, has appointed endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont to its leadership team, the first in a series of forthcoming announcements which support the firm’s strategy.

Founded in 2014, Eos has a portfolio of 12 investee companies including Cumulus Oncology, ILC Therapeutics, 3FBio and Xelect.

Mr Beaumont will help secure co-investors in the UK and internationally. He said: “Eos has established itself as one the most exciting early stage investors in Scotland.

“As we start to engage with investors across the UK, Europe, North America and Asia, I can see that Eos is building a really powerful narrative which I can help shape. Collectively, our aim is for Eos Advisory to be a significant catalyst for Scottish early stage businesses and global impact.”

Andrew McNeill, managing partner, said: “As we scale our investments through the EIS Innovation Fund and our new co-investment vehicles, we will greatly benefit from the network and experience that Mark brings.

“On the back of his investment as an equity partner in Eos in 2019, we are delighted that he has accepted our offer to now take this executive leadership role.”