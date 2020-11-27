Blanchflower takes Glasgow role weeks after Stirling spat

Economist back in business

David Blanchflower: new role

Economist David “Danny” Blanchflower is taking up a new role at the Adam Smith Business School in Glasgow, just weeks after being dropped by Stirling University.

Earlier this month Prof Blanchflower, a former Bank of England interest rate setter, was involved in a public spat with Stirling after receiving a letter of termination from the Dean without any explanation.

He accused the university, where he had worked for 10 years, of “not caring about economics”.

He has taken up a role at Glasgow University where he will work with the Adam Smith Business School in the areas of central banking, productivity and wellbeing, and other aspects of research.

Announcing his appointment and his track record, Glasgow University said he had been a member of the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee, and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research, but made no mention of his decade at Stirling.

Professor Blanchflower said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the Economics Department at the Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow. These are crucial days to understand how the UK and especially the Scottish economy is going to recover from the pandemic and its associated economic slowdown.”

He was appointed a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009, for ‘services to the Monetary Policy Committee and Economics’.

Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow said: “David comes with an unparalleled reputation and track record, and will be a fantastic addition to the team.

“As we look to the post-Covid economic recovery, it has never been more important to have well-informed economic commentary and I’m very pleased that we will benefit from Professor Blanchflower’s expertise.”

Professor John Finch, head of the Adam Smith Business School said: “David brings to the School a wealth of expertise in contributing to economic policy and to raising the public profile of economics in research and policy communities in Scotland, the UK and internationally. We very much look forward to his contribution and working with and learning from him.”