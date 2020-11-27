Black Friday boom puts pressure on delivery firms

Rise in online trade

Parcel deliveries have shot up

Online sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are expected to increase package deliveries by 141%, adding to pressure on delivery firms to meet customer expectations.

The rise in online traffic exceeds the number of parcels delivered within the first ‘corona peak’ earlier in the year by more than 20%.

Royal Mail has already reported that parcel deliveries are now higher than letter post for the first time and high street retailers have been encouraged to continue Black Friday discounts into December to help spread out demand and overcome shipping challenges.

On average British shoppers ordered around three products more during the first lockdown, something which is set to skyrocket as consumers get prepared for Christmas this year with the number of packages being ordered in Europe already 21% higher compared to this time last year.

Rob van den Heuvel, CEO of e-commerce shipping platform Sendcloud, said: “Online retailers need to prepare themselves for this busy period, and we’re advising they work with multiple carriers so that they’re able to switch to alternative shipping networks if supply chains become congested.

“Such a peak has never been seen before, so both online retailers and consumers have to take into account that delivery times may take longer than expected.

Almost half (45%) of Scots plan to make festive purchases mostly or entirely online.

A survey by conducted by Opinium for KPMG reveals 56% of consumers say Covid has changed their views towards the High Street, with 22% choosing to avoid shopping trips and stay at home.

However, almost half of Scots (45%) say they don’t typically embrace Black Friday, choosing instead to buy gifts at other times, offering hope that potential easing of restrictions later in December could provide a vital lifeline for stores in the final days before Christmas.