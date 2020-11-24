Bain makes switch to AutoRek as CFO

IT software

Scottish software company, AutoRek, has appointed Kenny Bain as chief financial officer.

He has been chief executive at Rant and Rave, the customer feedback management platform, since 2016,

Mr Bain brings financial leadership and operational management experience with a track record of delivering growth in the software and technology sector in the UK and internationally.

Rant and Rave was acquired by Upland after experiencing rapid growth and entry into the US market.

Prior to this, Mr Bain held a variety of senior roles during his 14-year tenure at Graham Technology as the business expanded across the US, Europe and Asia..

Commenting on Mr Bain’s appointment, Gordon McHarg, CEO, AutoRek, said: “He brings a wealth of invaluable experience from the software technology sector which will no doubt make an enormous contribution as we continue to build on the success of AutoRek within the UK financial services sector and internationally.”