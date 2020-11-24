Main Menu

IT software

Bain makes switch to AutoRek as CFO

| November 24, 2020

Scottish software company, AutoRek, has appointed Kenny Bain as chief financial officer.

He has been chief executive at Rant and Rave, the customer feedback management platform, since 2016,

Mr Bain brings financial leadership and operational management experience with a track record of delivering growth in the software and technology sector in the UK and internationally.

Rant and Rave was acquired by Upland after experiencing rapid growth and entry into the US market.

Prior to this, Mr Bain held a variety of senior roles during his 14-year tenure at Graham Technology as the business expanded across the US, Europe and Asia..

Commenting on Mr Bain’s appointment, Gordon McHarg, CEO, AutoRek, said: “He brings a wealth of invaluable experience from the software technology sector which will no doubt make an enormous contribution as we continue to build on the success of AutoRek within the UK financial services sector and internationally.”

Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Bertrand Frossard

Chromacity bolsters commercial team

Chromacity has announced two appointments to its commercial team as the company adapts to COVID-19Read More

Ivor Gray

Gray succeeds Love as Macfarlane FD

John Love is retiring as group finance director of Glasgow packaging company Macfarlane after 24 yearsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.