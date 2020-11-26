Auchrannie on Arran joins list of closed hotels

Covid shuts resort

Auchrannie will close until February

A resort hotel on Arran has become the latest to shut its doors over winter despite there being few cases of Covid-19 among visitors to the island in the four months since it reopened in July.

Auchrannie co-founder and managing director Linda Johnston said the hotel would lose run up an even bigger loss by staying open.

“It is therefore with great sadness and regret that we announce the closure of the Resort until 29 January 2021,” she said.

“The travel and other restrictions in place since the introduction of the tier system on 2 November 2020, ever changing guidelines and uncertain times ahead make it impossible for the business to trade viably at this time. ”

She said it faces six-figure fixed costs each month it is closed “but we would face a much larger loss if we attempt to continue trading in the current situation.”

She added: “We understand the effect that this decision will have on guests, team members, the community, the supply chain and other businesses who rely on tourism over the winter.

“We are also sorry that we are unable to open our leisure facilities to the community and are acutely aware that this leaves the island with no indoor swimming or gym facility.

“Sadly, we have no choice, as the cost of opening is not sustainable for the business and we must make sure that Auchrannie emerges from the pandemic in good shape to welcome guests back and continue to support the Island and community as we have for the last 32 years.”

During the closure, a small team will be retained to keep the resort safe.

“With a vaccine on the horizon, there is now light at the end of the tunnel and we know that with the right support and the chance to trade viably out of the pandemic, Auchrannie and Arran will emerge from this difficult, worrying and stressful period.”