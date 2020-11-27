Agility makes switch to Westway for new hub

Property briefs

By a Daily Business reporter |

Impression of Westway facility

Agility Logistics has relocated from Linwood to nearby Westway Park at Renfrew after agreeing terms on 40,000 sq ft of warehousing and distribution space on a ten-year lease.

The space will be used to service growing business contracts in Scotland and around the UK.

Agility ships, stores and manages the distribution of goods for businesses of all sizes across a variety of sectors. Operating in 100 countries, it employs more than 26,000 people around the globe. The Renfrew facility is the only one in Scotland and will join a network of 16 strategic locations across the UK.

Toby Saul, Asset Manager of Westway owner Canmoor said: “Securing Agility is yet another positive boost for the park, following on from recent lockdown deals with Malcolm Group and the NHS.”

Canmoor’s joint agents are JLL and Colliers. Agility was represented by Doherty Baines.

Dundee move for James Gibb

Residential factor James Gibb has agreed terms on new premises in Dundee to take advantage of the booming housing market in the Tayside and Fife region.

The business is already working with several developers on new housing projects planned for the area.

The Dundee office complements the existing suite of operational centres located in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen and sees the business poised to further expand its factoring portfolio across the country.