Whisky ambassador makes move to Lagavulin

Whisky distilling

Pierrick Guillaume has been appointed as manager to run the Lagavulin Distillery on Islay, making the short journey from the Caol Ila Distillery at the other side of the island, where he is currently the manager.

The appointment marks the latest step in an eight-year Diageo career for Mr Guillaume (pictured) that has already involved roles at Scotch distilleries such as Mortlach and Talisker.

Since moving to Islay to manage Caol Ila in 2017, Mr Guillaume has built his reputation as a distiller and a passionate whisky brand ambassador, honing the skills that he will now take to one of the most prestigious distilling jobs in the world of whisky.

Mr Guillaume’s role at Caol Ila will be taken on by Samuel Hale who is currently manager of Diageo’s Port Ellen Maltings on Islay.

Mr Guillaume said: “Lagavulin is a whisky that is revered around the world and it’s a great privilege to be joining the outstanding team that makes this exceptional Scotch whisky and I can’t wait to get started.”

Sean Priestley, Diageo senior manager on Islay, said: “We’re lucky to have such a strong team of whisky makers on Islay and I’m delighted that after doing a great job at Caol Ila, Pierrick is now moving to Lagavulin.”