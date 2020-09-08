Watt returns to Startup summit as key speaker

Brewer addresses event

James Watt and Sir Tom Hunter at the event in 2017 (pic: Terry Murden)

BrewDog co-founder James Watt will once again be the headline speaker at the Startup Summit, where he will be interviewed by Scottish businessman Sir Tom Hunter.

The event, which is being held online this year, brings together entrepreneurs from Scotland and beyond to hear from leading figures in the business world and is expected to attract over 1,000 virtual delegates on 28-29 October.

Amali de Alwis, managing director of Microsoft for Startups, was also announced as a speaker at this year’s event, joining a lineup already containing experts from globally recognised companies such as Twitter, GoDaddy and 1Password.

Mr Watt said: “At BrewDog we are fiercely independent and have always strived to build a completely new type of business. Our approach has been non-conformist and anti-authoritarian from the start and I look forward to discussing this as part of SUS20.

“I have long admired Sir Tom as a businessman and philanthropist. We share the same view that business should be a force for good so am looking forward to discussing what startups can do to make a positive impact on our planet together.”

Sir Tom said: “Our economy will sink or swim dependent on our ability to drive growth by fostering more startups and scaleups.

“James Watt typifies the brilliant nature of entrepreneurs who always pivot; jump over hurdles and grow massively whilst caring for their people and our planet. His chat will be, as ever, inspirational.”