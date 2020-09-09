Together Energy unveils biggest acquisition

Deal in south

Paul Richards: ‘nothing changes’

Together Energy, the Scotland-based ethical supplier, has acquired Bristol Energy’s residential customer base in a £14m deal.

The Clydebank company is acquiring 155,000 residential meter points plus the Bristol Energy brand and systems.

Bristol City Council, which founded Bristol Energy in 2015, announced earlier this year it would be selling the company, completing the sale of the business customer base last month.

Together Energy employs more than 90% of its staff from Scotland’s most deprived areas. During negotiations, Together Energy committed to guaranteeing the jobs of 110 frontline workers who will now TUPE into the company and remain in Bristol.

The companies both strive to provide renewable and sustainable energy to customers with Together Energy supplying 100% renewable electricity to all its customers.

Paul Richards, CEO of Together Energy said: “There are great synergies between both companies and the acquisition is a natural fit to our growth strategy. We are an employer with strong social ethics and in the current climate are delighted to have secured so many jobs.

“Nothing is changing – tariffs, terms and conditions and how you contact Bristol Energy will all remain consistent. We also recognise the value of the brand and plan to retain it.”