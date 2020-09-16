Thomas Cook revived as online travel agent

Brand resurrected

The way we were: the new company will have no planes

Thomas Cook is being resurrected as an online-only travel business, exactly a year after the 178-year-old company went bust.

There will be no aircraft and no high street shops and the company will employ just 50 people, compared to 9,000 when it collapsed.

The relaunch is backed by Fosun Tourism Group, the Chinese conglomerate that bought the Thomas Cook brand and online assets for £11m in November.

Against a 65% drop in international tourism during the first half of 2020, UK chief executive, Alan French, said the company was taking the “long view”.

The company will initially sell holidays to those countries on the government’s travel corridor list, including Turkey, Italy and parts of Greece.

It is setting a target of 50,000 customer holidays a year.

A group of former Thomas Cook staff are set to launch a separate tour operation business called Sunny Heart Travel, selling beach resorts, cruises and tours from a base in Peterborough.