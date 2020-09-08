Tay Letting buys Dundee agency Lickley Proctor

Agency deal

Tay Letting founder Marc Taylor and divisional director Malcolm Pickard

Scottish agency Tay Letting is expanding into Dundee and its surrounding areas with the acquisition of Lickley Proctor Lettings.

Just two years after launching in Edinburgh, the acquisition of Lickley Proctor adds more than 300 properties to Tay Letting’s portfolio, bringing the total properties managed by the company to more than 1,400.

Tay has seen significant growth in recent years, buoyed by the company’s strong retention rate and a flourishing investment arm, which has invested more than £100m for clients at home and abroad in Scottish property.

Lickley Proctor was established more than 125 years ago and manages properties in Angus, Tayside, Fife and beyond.

After securing its first acquisition, Tay Letting is expected to continue to source and target new opportunities.