Star snaps up Covid victim Maitland Selwyn

Hirer acquired

Directors Ally Robin and Nick McVeigh-Crabbe

Property recruitment firm Star Group has acquired specialist new homes hirers Maitland Selwyn out of administration after it suffered from the coronavirus lockdown.

Maitland Selwyn, based in Bromsgrove, near Birmingham, had a turnover of just under £5 million last year, supplying the homes sector with executives and sales consultants to housing developments.

Chris Haley, the former owner who acquired the company in the 1990s, will remain with the business.

Star will rebuild the team after enforced redundancies by the administrators Baldwins Group.

Michael Currie of Aberdein Considine advised on the deal. Terms were not disclosed.

Star was set up in 2014 and has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London. It has acquired two other businesses in this sector.

Director Ally Robin said: “This opportunity to add a brand of this stature and reputation to our business could not be missed.”