EOT for Shore; Slanj opens HQ; Keenan expands

Company briefs

Shore team celebrate change of structure

Scotland’s largest product design company Shore is switching to employee ownership.

The company, which operates from Leith include some of the world’s biggest medical and pharmaceutical companies among its clients, such as Johnson & Johnson, Amgen, Smith & Nephew, Eli Lilly and Ypsomed.

Shore was founded in 2003 by current owner and managing director Nick Foley who continue to run the team of 30.

An Employee Ownership Trust , supported by Co-operative Development Scotland, has been formed and will hold a majority of the shares on behalf of the employees.

Slanj opens new HQ

Scottish kilt maker Slanj has opened new headquarters in Glasgow’s east end.

The Duke Street base joins Slanj’s smaller unit on Glasgow’s Bath Street and a store in Edinburgh. The site, which includes a shop, factory space, a dry-cleaning area and offers customer parking, has created four jobs.

Brian Halley, founder of Slanj, said: “We’ve always rented our premises, but our goal has been to own our own space.

“The east end of Glasgow is perfect in so many ways, and we’re proud to have been welcomed into the community.”

RBS supported the business with a £243,000 loan.

Keenan grows English market

Keenan Recycling, Scotland’s largest food and garden recycling business, has invested almost £4.5 million into its vehicle fleet to further grow market share in England.

The Aberdeen-headquartered company has acquired 39 vehicles which will will be used across operations in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Newcastle and Hull, as well as additional collections services in South West England.