Scottish International Week to tap global network

Online trade event

Russell Dalgleish with SBN Atlanta ambassador Sandy Donaldson (pic: Terry Murden)

Scottish International Week, #SIW20, will take place from 28 September to 2 October, featuring talks, panels and interviews around leadership, selling overseas, entrepreneurship, networking, innovation and collaboration.

The week’s activities will be delivered exclusively online, opening up participation to the global Scottish diaspora to engage and meet with leaders of the Scottish business community.

#SIW20 is the first event to take place following the publication of the government-commissioned Logan Report on the contribution of technology to the economic recovery. It emphasised that “our international diaspora should be tapped more actively as a strategic resource”.

Experts have been lined up to address a range of sectors important to Scotland including technology, space, environment, engineering and tourism.

#SIW20 is organised by Scottish Business Network whose chairman Russell Dalgleish said: “2020 has been a tough year for so many. However, opportunities do exist for your business and the goal of #SIW20 is to try to identify them.”

Mr Dalgleish added: “Attempting to develop business opportunities beyond your home market can feel daunting but once you understand the support that is available across the world, then perhaps taking that first step won’t seem so challenging.”

Daily Business has been appointed as press partner for the #SIW20 with exclusive access to speakers who will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Scottish Business Network www.sbn.scot – is a not-for-profit international membership organisation for Scottish entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The aim of this social enterprise is to facilitate greater communication and connectivity between talented Scottish companies and a network of leading Scottish diaspora around the globe.

It has appointed a number of “ambassadors”, including digital marketing executive Sandy Donaldson in Atlanta, US foreign service veteran Ian Houston in Washington DC, and Fraser Grier, a lawyer with Abrams & Abrams in New York.

Scottish International Week www.scottishinternationalweek.com

