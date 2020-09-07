Rising star Barnett to host BBC’s Woman’s Hour

Radio hire

Emma Barnett: curiosity

One of the most coveted jobs on radio has been handed to one of the BBC’s rising stars. Radio 5 Live presenter Emma Barnett will take over as presenter of Woman’s Hour at the end of the year.

Ms Barnett will succeed Jane Garvey who will host the show until then with a number of guest presenters after current co-presenter Jenni Murray leaves next month.

“Thank you so much for making this such a wonderful place for having a live conversation every day, for making me laugh, and howl, and weep in equal measure”, said Ms Barnett in a message to her listeners about her new role.

Ms Garvey and Ms Murray have been hosting the long-running feature programme for a combined total of almost 45 years.

Ms Barnett’s first BBC radio presenting stint came as an occasional Woman’s Hour host in 2014.

She began presenting Radio 5 Live’s Breakfast Show two years later and has also taken on Newsnight presenting duties, while occasionally hosting The Andrew Marr Show and Politics Live.

She previously launched the Daily Telegraph’s digital section Wonder Women, during a spell as the paper’s first ever digital media editor.

Radio 4 controller Mohit Bakaya hailed her “terrific combination of intellectual inquiry, robust journalism and curiosity about the human condition”.