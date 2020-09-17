Pru and FNZ back legacy platform Legado

Funding for launch

Legado CEO Josif Grace, left, with Peter Thomas, head of business solutions

Legado, a new Edinburgh-based firm behind a legacy planning platform, has received more than £600,000 from financial giant Prudential and global platform-as-a-service firm, FNZ.

The platform is a “digital vault” allowing users to organise, store and share information and documents.

The launch follows a £50,000 grant from Innovate UK, the UK Government innovation agency.

Josif Grace, CEO and founder of Legado, said: “Life organisation and Legacy planning is something that can fill many with dread.”

Adrian Durham, FNZ Group CEO, said: “Consumers are increasingly concerned about the security of their data and who can access it.

“Legado will be available on the FNZ App Store we have developed for platform customers.”

Mark Simpson, director of digital at Prudential, added: “We have been able to pilot the Legado platform with our customers.

“The platform is a smart digital solution that allows our customers to easily interact with the adviser community and beyond.”