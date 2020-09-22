Presiding Officer Macintosh to leave Holyrood

MSP to leave Chamber

Ken Macintosh: standing down

Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer, Ken Macintosh, will stand down as an MSP at the end of the Scottish Parliament session.

Mr Macintosh, who was first elected an MSP in the first intake in 1999, said he had decided not to seek re-election next year.

He was the Labour MSP for Eastwood between 1999 and 2016, after which he was returned as a List member for West Scotland. He was elected Presiding Officer that year.

He contested the leadership of Scottish Labour on two occasions.

Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard, said: “Ken has been a great servant of the Scottish Labour Party, the Parliament and most important of all, the people.

“An ardent supporter of devolution, and a member of the Parliament since 1999 his unstinting efforts as a Labour front bencher and over the last four years as the Presiding Officer have consistently made the case for the Parliament as a power for change.

“He is a kind and decent man with a strong sense of his own values. The Scottish Labour Party wishes him, Claire and the family well.”