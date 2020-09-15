Pettigrew takes chair at Scottish Ballet

Dance

Scottish Ballet has announced that financial services veteran Jim Pettigrew will take over as chairman. He succeeds Norman Murray who led the board for seven years.

Following an extensive search the appointment was made based on recommendations from the succession panel of three current Scottish Ballet board members: Barbara Allison, Jann Brown and Keith Ruddock.

Mr Pettigrew (pictured) joins the Scottish Ballet board this month and will take over as chairman at the annual general meeting in December.

He brings to the position more than 30 years’ senior leadership experience in executive and non-executive roles.

He recently retired as chairman of CYBG, parent of Clydesdale Bank, now rebranded Virgin Money and is a past president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and chairman of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

Mr Pettigrew also served a three-year term as co-chairman of Scotland’s Financial Services Advisory Board (FiSAB) with the first minister of Scotland. During this time he sat on TheCityUK Advisory Board.

He is currently senior independent director of wealth manager Rathbones as well as chairman of asset manager BlueBay. He has recently been appointed chairman of Dundee Heritage Trust, the independent charity that cares for the RRS Discovery and Verdant Works mill.

Speaking about his appointment to Scottish Ballet, he said: “I was blown away by their creative flair and am truly inspired by their work engaging with communities. I look forward to bringing my experience to the company, as they continue to shine beyond their golden year.”

Mr Murray, said: “I am fully confident that Jim, with his notable leadership experience and enthusiasm, will take the company forward to the next stage of its development.”