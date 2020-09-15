Pensions campaign women lose court appeal

Judges reject claim

Women have campaigned against the change

Two women calling on the Department for Work and Pensions to compensation those who lost out because of the change in the state pension age have lost their Court of Appeal challenge.

Julie Delve, 62, and Karen Glynn, 63, brought a challenge over the changes after losing a landmark High Court battle last year.

Campaign groups associated with the court case represent almost four million women born in the 1950s who were affected by the government decision to increase the state pension age from 60 to 66.

But the appeal was unanimously dismissed today by three judges who said introducing the same state pension age for men and women did not amount to unlawful discrimination.

The judges also dismissed claims that advertising of the changes was inadequate – despite women saying they were not told and in some cases left destitute.

The Back to 60 campaign – which led the case – is now considering a final appeal to the Supreme Court.

The senior justices said: “Despite the sympathy that we, like the members of the Divisional Court [High Court], feel for the appellants and other women in their position, we are satisfied that this is not a case where the court can interfere with the decisions taken through the parliamentary process.”

Ministers said the changes, the changes – which date back to the 1995 and 2011 Pension Acts – will make women’s retirement age equal to men’s – and have claimed it would cost £181bn to fully reverse.

Unison assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said: “For a generation of women, this is nothing short of a disaster.

“Raising the state pension age with next to no notice has had a calamitous effect on their retirement plans.”