Pandemic takes toll on newspaper sales

All titles have seen falls (pic: Terry Murden)

National newspaper suffered hefty double-digit falls in circulation as the pandemic accelerated a general decline in print sales.

The Financial Times was the biggest loser, down 42% year-on-year as it suffered from the absence of commuters and office workers, according to figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations.

The i newspaper, which was sold this year by The Scotsman’s owner to Daily Mail & General Trust, is down by a third.

They are the only papers audited by ABC that include large numbers of bulk copies, which are sold to venues, such as hotels and airport lounges, at a discounted rate.

Free papers Metro and the Evening Standard in London also suffered badly from the home working switch.

Most national newspapers saw year-on-year decline of about a fifth.

In Scotland the Sunday Post saw circulation plummet 22%, while the Daily Record and Sunday Mail both lost 18% of sales.

ABC no longer audits The Times, Sun and Telegraph titles.

The Times and Sunday Times issues statistics provided by Publishers Audience Measurement Company (Pamco) which said the titles have a “reach” (readership) of 1.3m in Scotland across print and digital, a rise of 72% on last year.

The Telegraph said it has 511,837 subscribers across the UK of which 309,889 were digital and 201,948 print.

National circulations in August 2020 (ABC)

Publication ABC circulation for August 2020 Month-on-month % change Year-on-year % change Bulks Daily Mail 994,081 -1% -15% Mail on Sunday 872,375 -1% -11% Evening Standard (FREE) 514,040 2% -37% Metro (FREE) 504,226 36% -64% Daily Mirror 388,718 0% -19% Sunday Mirror 316,962 -1% -20% Daily Express 251,736 0% -18% Daily Star 237,266 0% -22% Sunday Express 221,385 -1% -17% i 151,760 5% -34% 8,215 Daily Star Sunday 141,011 -3% -22% The Observer 139,851 0% -10% Sunday People 125,216 0% -17% The Guardian 109,533 -1% -15% Financial Times 94,395 9% -42% 20,514 Sunday Mail 92,349 -1% -18% Daily Record 91,556 1% -18% Sunday Post 73,547 0% -22% 500