Pandemic takes toll on newspaper sales
All titles have seen falls (pic: Terry Murden)
National newspaper suffered hefty double-digit falls in circulation as the pandemic accelerated a general decline in print sales.
The Financial Times was the biggest loser, down 42% year-on-year as it suffered from the absence of commuters and office workers, according to figures from the Audit Bureau of Circulations.
The i newspaper, which was sold this year by The Scotsman’s owner to Daily Mail & General Trust, is down by a third.
They are the only papers audited by ABC that include large numbers of bulk copies, which are sold to venues, such as hotels and airport lounges, at a discounted rate.
Free papers Metro and the Evening Standard in London also suffered badly from the home working switch.
Most national newspapers saw year-on-year decline of about a fifth.
In Scotland the Sunday Post saw circulation plummet 22%, while the Daily Record and Sunday Mail both lost 18% of sales.
ABC no longer audits The Times, Sun and Telegraph titles.
The Times and Sunday Times issues statistics provided by Publishers Audience Measurement Company (Pamco) which said the titles have a “reach” (readership) of 1.3m in Scotland across print and digital, a rise of 72% on last year.
The Telegraph said it has 511,837 subscribers across the UK of which 309,889 were digital and 201,948 print.
National circulations in August 2020 (ABC)
|Publication
|ABC circulation for August 2020
|Month-on-month % change
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Daily Mail
|994,081
|-1%
|-15%
|Mail on Sunday
|872,375
|-1%
|-11%
|Evening Standard (FREE)
|514,040
|2%
|-37%
|Metro (FREE)
|504,226
|36%
|-64%
|Daily Mirror
|388,718
|0%
|-19%
|Sunday Mirror
|316,962
|-1%
|-20%
|Daily Express
|251,736
|0%
|-18%
|Daily Star
|237,266
|0%
|-22%
|Sunday Express
|221,385
|-1%
|-17%
|i
|151,760
|5%
|-34%
|8,215
|Daily Star Sunday
|141,011
|-3%
|-22%
|The Observer
|139,851
|0%
|-10%
|Sunday People
|125,216
|0%
|-17%
|The Guardian
|109,533
|-1%
|-15%
|Financial Times
|94,395
|9%
|-42%
|20,514
|Sunday Mail
|92,349
|-1%
|-18%
|Daily Record
|91,556
|1%
|-18%
|Sunday Post
|73,547
|0%
|-22%
|500