Pair complete Ark’s new-look executive team

Support services





Caryn Innes and Mark Hall

Ark, the support organisation, has completed its new-look executive team that will underpin its growth and development strategy.

Caryn Innes has been appointed director of development and business improvement, and Mark Hall has taken up the position of director of operations.

Ark has also appointed David Gray as head of asset management and Stuart Green as head of finance under a further round of changes to strengthen the management team.

Chief executive Bobby Duffy said the appointments were key to ensuring it had the right team in place to deliver Ark’s soon-to-be announced five-year business strategy.

“When our business plan is revealed, it will show Ark is set on a course for an exciting future and one that will make a positive impact to so many of our customers every day,” he said.

“But goals and ambitions cannot be achieved if you do not have the right structures and the right people in place to take forward the bold programme of change.

“The two new director roles are part of a redesign of our executive structure which aims to respond to business and customer needs and to deliver the business plan objectives.”