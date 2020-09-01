Murray shows his mettle to win US Open thriller

Scot's five-set triumph

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Fight: Murray (pic: SNS Group)

Andy Murray produced a stunning fightback to win an epic five-setter against Yoshihito Nishioka at the US Open.

The Scot was playing a singles match at a major for the first time since the Australian Open last year and turned back the clock to recover from two sets down to defeat the world No. 49 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a stamina-sapping four hours and 40 minutes.

The 33-year-old needed hip surgery to save his career and his display showed there is plenty of spirit left, Murray fighting back from a break down in the third set and saving a match point in the fourth.

He looked set for a first-round exit in New York but somehow clawed his back into the clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It is his 10th career comeback win from two sets down but the first time Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, has achieved the feat since 2016.

“I need to rest up and try to recover the best I can because that’s by far the most tennis I’ve played since 2019, when I played Bautista (Agut) at the Australian Open,” he said.

“I need to recover well. I’m tired.

“My toes are the worst part. The big toes on both sides are pretty beat up.

“I did all right physically. At the beginning of the match I was apprehensive about playing a long match because I hadn’t played one for a while. I had to start putting the after-burners on and I managed to get through it.”

The Scot’s last five-setter was at the Australian Open in 2019 when his loss to Agut looked like it might spell the end of his career.

But this was proof that Murray, playing in only his second tour-level event since last November, still has plenty of fight left.