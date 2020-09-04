Murray meets his match in early New York exit

US Open

By a Daily Business reporter |

Out: Andy Murray will now head to Paris

Andy Murray’s return to top class tennis action was cut short overnight as he was overpowered by 20-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round of the US Open.

The Scot, who came through a gruelling 4 hours 40 minutes first round match, never threatened to repeat his comeback and succumbed in straight sets 6-2 6-3 6-4.

He was unable to create a break point against the 15th seed, who hit 52 winners to Murray’s nine under the roof on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Auger-Aliassime will face Britain’s Dan Evans or Corentin Moutet in the next round.

“Physically, I actually did pretty well I thought in the first round,” said Murray. “But I think the more tournaments that you play, the more matches that you play, you build up that sort of robustness in your body which right now I don’t really have.”

The 33-year-old will now head to Paris for the French Open.