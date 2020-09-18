McArthur honoured for smart energy work

Gobal award

Stephen McArthur: innovative

An electronics engineer is to receive an international award for his work in smart energy systems.

Professor Stephen McArthur, Strathclyde university’s deputy associate principal for research, knowledge exchange and innovation, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 IEEE Richard Harold Kaufmann Award. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organisation advancing technology for humanity.

The $10,000 award recognises outstanding contributions in industrial systems engineering. Prof McArthur is receiving it “for innovative contributions to the advancement of intelligent systems for power engineering applications”.

The Kaufmann Award is one of IEEE’s annual Technical Field Awards and is sponsored by the IEEE Industry Applications Society.

Prof McArthur’s expertise is in the industrial application of intelligent systems for the power and energy sectors.

He integrates artificial intelligence research with established industry techniques to deliver applications that enhance energy system operation, control and management.

He said he shared the award “with a large team of world-leading researchers and innovative industry partners” who are focused on delivering solutions to major power engineering challenges through advances in artificial intelligence.

“I will use the prize to support and encourage further advances in this important field,” he said.

Prof McArthur has been with Strathclyde for more than 30 years as a student and an academic. He gained a BEng first class honours degree in electrical and electronic engineering in 1992, followed by a PhD in 1996.

He served as head of Strathclyde’s department of electronic and electrical engineering (EEE) from 2011 to 2014 and has been deputy associate Principal since 2016.

In his career, Professor McArthur has developed innovative solutions to condition monitoring and asset management challenges in electric power systems and nuclear generation. He has also delivered smart grid applications for anomaly detection, fault diagnosis and fault prediction.

His focus lies in ensuring that advances in Artificial Intelligence deliver tangible value in industrial environments. He works with a range of international companies on the design, planning and integration of intelligent system techniques within their operational systems.

Professor McArthur co-founded Strathclyde spinout Bellrock Technology in 2012 and is the company’s chief technology officer.

Bellrock Technology’s product accelerates the deployment of analytics and AI in commercial environments. It is being used in the nuclear power and electricity distribution sectors to deliver intelligent condition monitoring and fault management applications.

Professor McArthur joined IEEE in 1993, becoming a senior member in 2007 and a fellow in 2015 for contributions to intelligent systems with applications in power engineering. Professor McArthur is a chartered engineer and a fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology.