London & Scottish and GSS acquire Haymarket site

Switch of plan

Haymarket Yards with Apex House in foreground and rail line at top

A derelict site close to Edinburgh’s Haymarket station and earmarked for student accommodation may be developed for other purposes.

London & Scottish developments, the development arm of London & Scottish Property Investment Management (LSPIM), and GSS Developments have jointly acquired the 0.43 acre former goods yard for £1.62 million.

It has planning consent to be developed for 91 student rooms, but the buyers are looking at other options as this area is currently undergoing considerable redevelopment.

The two businesses have formed a joint venture company, Ladybank Developments, to deliver the project.

The area is undergoing extensive transformation with a major office development led by M&G Real Estate along with emerging proposals for Rosebery House by Aviva Investors.

Andy Richardson, group development director at London & Scottish, said: “We were attracted to Haymarket Yards because of its prime location in the expanding West End, its excellent communications and its infrastructure.

“Having developed and sold two high-end student residences in Leeds and Sheffield earlier this year for £90 million, we saw the potential for this site as purpose-built student accommodation.

“However, recent developments in the surrounding buildings mean that there may be other attractive uses for the site. We intend to discuss the possible options with Edinburgh City Council in due course.”