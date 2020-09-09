Location app to be used in Scottish care home

Social distancing technology

Ian Ritchie: chairs development company

An app which was developed as a locator for concerts and sports events will be introduced for the first time as a social distancing tool in a Scottish care home.

The technology has been undergoing tests undertaken by NHS Highland together with Highland Health Ventures (HHVL) and Wyld Networks.

The software decides whether visitors and staff can or cannot enter the facility based on peoples’ health status and level of risk.

Once inside the care home, the technology monitors and alerts social distancing between staff, visitors and residents. Heat maps are generated in real-time to visualise areas where social distancing is being inadvertently broken.

Changes can then be made to the building layouts, routines and room occupancy numbers. In the case of an outbreak of the virus, those at risk can be informed and scheduled for testing within the NHS.

The technology is being developed by Cambridge-based Wyld Networks, a company chaired by Scottish entrepreneur and investor Ian Ritchie. Castlehill Care Home in Inverness is expected to be the first care home to use it from October.

Castlehill is one of several homes owned by Morar Living, part of the Simply UK Group.

Frances Hines, Research, Development & Innovation Manager at NHS Highland, said: “We are now seeking to bring together innovative technologies to deploy in care homes who wish to participate in supporting these actions.”

Linda Meston, Director of Care for Morar Living, said: “We have created a safe environment for our residents and staff in our care homes and believe that technology will play a vital role in ensuring that continued safety”.