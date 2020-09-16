Labour joins call for airport testing to avoid jobs cull

Call for policy change

Glasgow airport check-in area pictured on 3 September

Scottish Labour has joined calls for passengers arriving at airports to be tested for Covid-19 instead of being put into quarantine as part of a strategy to save the aviation industry.

Transport spokesman Colin Smyth will lead a debate at Holyrood today and will warn that a change of government policy is needed to avoid huge job losses.

The Fraser of Allander Institute has predicted that proposed cuts in the Scottish civil aviation and aerospace engineering sectors may cause the loss of about 5,000 jobs in Scotland.

The Scottish Tories have already called for testing to be introduced at airports. Tory MSP Graham Simpson supported Scottish airport bosses calling for testing to be introduced, even though the UK government is opposed to the idea, arguing that it is not effective in controlling the virus.

Mr Smyth said: “Scotland’s aviation sector is among the industries hit the hardest by Covid-19, with many jobs already lost.

“This will have a knock-on effect on our tourism sector in the short and long terms, and we simply can’t afford to stand by.”

“That is why Scottish Labour is calling the Scottish Government to work with the aviation sector and the relevant Trade Unions in Scotland to agree on a specific package of support for the industry.

“We are also calling for an urgent review of the existing quarantine system, which is clearly not fit for purpose. It’s time for the Scottish Government to introduce a robust regime of airport testing on arrival – with follow up testing at home.”