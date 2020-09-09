Main Menu

Fan shocked by statement

Kardashians announce end of long-running TV show

| September 9, 2020
Kardashian message

Fans of the long-running TV reality show about the Kardashian family were shocked to learn on social media that it will end next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” said Kim in a Twitter post, without explaining the reasons behind the decision.

It launched in 2007 and helped turn the Kardashian clan into a global phenomena worth billions of dollars.

Several members of the family have launched successful businesses on the back of the publicity and access to a worldwide following through the show and on social media.

The 21st and final season will air in early 2021.

Kim, 39 added: “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Despite being panned for “making people famous for being famous”, the show has been one of E! channel’s most successful shows, winning a number of awards.

Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Quiz

DB Live: Lloyds ‘loan breach’ Quiz lifted; STV; AstraZeneca setback

8.30am: Kardashian show to end The long-running TV reality show about the Kardashian family willRead More

Darren Forsyth

Forsyth joins Hydrogen as creative director

Scottish social media agency Hydrogen has appointed Darren Forsyth to its senior team as creativeRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.