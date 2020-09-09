Kardashians announce end of long-running TV show

Fan shocked by statement

Fans of the long-running TV reality show about the Kardashian family were shocked to learn on social media that it will end next year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” said Kim in a Twitter post, without explaining the reasons behind the decision.

It launched in 2007 and helped turn the Kardashian clan into a global phenomena worth billions of dollars.

Several members of the family have launched successful businesses on the back of the publicity and access to a worldwide following through the show and on social media.

The 21st and final season will air in early 2021.

Kim, 39 added: “This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”

Despite being panned for “making people famous for being famous”, the show has been one of E! channel’s most successful shows, winning a number of awards.