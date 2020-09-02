Johnson offers hope for Alexander Dennis workers

Bus jobs pressure

Alexander Dennis plans job cuts

Boris Johnson today offered a glimmer of hope for workers in Scotland and England whose jobs are under threat at bus manufacturer Alexander Dennis.

He said he hoped the government’s green recovery plan and “massive investment in green buses” will benefit the workforce at the company.

It has said it will axe 650 jobs across the UK, including 160 at its plants in Falkirk and Larbert and the trade union Unite has appealed to Mr Johnson to fulfil a pledge he gave in February to order 4,000 eco-buses.

During Prime Minister’s Questions he was challenged on the issue by Tory backbencher Angela Richardson, in whose Guildford constituency the company is also planning to cut jobs.

She said 200 were at risk in the town and asked if the Prime Minister would agree that the “fantastic skills these workers have are vital for our green recovery”.

Mr Johnson gave no assurances, nor did he repeat his pledge but did suggest there could be better news ahead.

“I hope our green recovery and the massive investment in green buses – and I can’t guarantee this – I hope it will be a benefit to the workforce of Alexander Dennis,” he said.

Afterwards, SNP MP John McNally, who has campaigned to get the bus order confirmed, tweeted: “His comments are good and well, but local jobs and the supply chain supporting Alexander Dennis are under great threat.

“Urgent action is required from the UK Government to release the £3bn, promised in February, to support the building of zero/low emission buses.”

On Monday Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he and the Scottish Secretary Alister Jack were due to hold talks with the Prime Minister on the situation at Alexander Dennis.

Daily Business awaits a reply from Mr Ross’s office.