Jobs and tech pledge overshadowed by indy call

Focus on economy

Nicola Sturgeon: ‘we will seek to choose our own future‘

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put technology, a green deal and the promise of jobs for the young at the heart of a plan to rebuild the Covid-battered economy.

Business groups were encouraged by the government’s determination to get the nation back on a growth path as she set out her programme of legislation over the remainder of the parliament.

But there was a mixed response to her commitment to a referendum bill on independence. The announcement was regarded as firing the starting gun on the election campaign.

“At next year’s election, we will make the case for Scotland to become an independent country, and seek a clear endorsement of Scotland’s right to choose our own future,” she declared as she expressed frustration at the government’s limited ability to borrow money and intervene more directly to support businesses.

While her backbenchers cheered the announcement, critics expressed concern at the time and resources that it will absorb when the legislative timetable has already slipped because of the pandemic.

Struan Stevenson, CEO of the pro-union campaign group Scottish Business UK, said: “By setting aside the valuable time of civil servants to draft and publish yet another referendum bill before the end of the parliament, ministers are setting a timeline of risk and uncertainty which will needlessly undermine business confidence and recovery.”

Tracy Black, director of CBI Scotland, said: “Ultimately, Scotland’s economic recovery depends on the Scottish and UK governments pulling in the same direction and working with business to focus on jobs, skills and opportunities for young people.”

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chairman, said: “Our big concern is that few of these initiatives will kick-in overnight and at least some businesses are reaching the end of the road.

“We may still need new short and medium term measures to help important local firms through this period of crisis.”

Businesses gave a more favourable response to Ms Sturgeon’s commitment to implement in full Mark Logan’s recently-delivered report on the tech eco-system, including a nationwide network of incubators and a new fund.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes later said there would be five scalers in place by 2022, with the aim of creating at least 300 high-quality start-ups over the next five years.

Ms Sturgeon said the new Scottish National Investment Bank, which will begin work this year, has been in discussions about a number of projects regarding funding support, including supporting supply chains for zero-emission public transport.

She referred to the UK government’s refusal to seek an extension to the Brexit transition period as “an act of sabotage” and announced in response that there would be an inward investment plan with the aim of creating 100,000 jobs.

Young people between the age of 16 and 24 will be guaranteed a job, education or formal training under a new £60m “youth guarantee”.

Further proposals to support jobs include a £25m training transition fund for those who have lost their jobs, and £10m to help employers recruit and retain apprentices.

There will also be a £100m Green Jobs Fund. Half will be dedicated to helping businesses and organisations grow to significantly increase employment in low carbon sectors. The other half will help businesses take advantage of public and private investment in the low carbon economy.

There was a commitment to work with the retail sector on a new strategy.