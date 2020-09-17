It’s a rock and stroll for Rangers in Gibraltar

Dutch side Willem II next opponents

Paul Kiddie, Sports Reporter |

Goals: Alfredo Morelos (pic: SNS Group)

Lincoln Red Imps 0 Rangers 5

Europa League, 2nd qualifying round

Victoria Stadium



Two goals from Alfredo Morelos took him to within touching distance of Ally McCoist’s European goal-scoring record for Rangers.

The Colombian helped himself to a double in the Gers’ comfortable win over Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar, with Connor Goldson, Jermain Defoe and James Tavernier also on target.

Morelos now has 20 goals in Europe to his credit, with just one more required to draw level with Ibrox icon McCoist.

However, manager Steven Gerrard refused to draw any comparison between the pair.

He said: “There’s a big difference between Alfredo Morelos and Ally McCoist.

“Ally McCoist won trophies here, he was successful here so we can’t speak about those two players in the same breath, not yet.”

The victory sets up Rangers for a tough-looking third qualifying round clash with Willem II in the Netherlands next week.

Before that tie, Gerrard will take his Premiership leaders to face Hibs at Easter Road on Sunday looking to extend an impressive run of seven successive clean sheets in the league.

Elsewhere in the Europa League qualifiers, Aberdeen defeated Viking in Norway 2-0 to set up a meeting with Sporting Lisbon next week, while Motherwell needed penalties to edge past Coleraine in Northern Ireland, the Steelmen now up against Israelis Hapoel Beer-Sheva.