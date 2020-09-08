IoD recognises depth of business ‘tenacity’

Director of the Year Awards

Malcolm Cannon: ‘firms need leaders in times of crisis’

IoD Scotland has recognised the country’s top directors at a ceremony which was held virtually for the first time.

Jim Galbraith of Scottish Friendly, Marshall Dallas of the EICC and Colin Wade of Chemco International took the evening’s top honours.

Malcolm Cannon, national director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “In times of crisis, we still see an incredible amount of tenacity and drive shown by those leading Scotland’s business community.

“Creating and leading organisations that are built to thrive is vital in this current environment.

“With more external forces placing a strain on the viability of businesses like never before, they require leadership that can steady the ship, and that benefits their employees, customers and stakeholders – to whom they are responsible.”

IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Large Business Jim Galbraith, Scottish Friendly Assurance IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Small-Medium Business Marshall Dallas, EICC

Highly Commended: Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed IoD Scotland Director of the Year –International Colin Wade, Chemco International Turcan Connell Director of the Year –Family Business Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel SCVO Director of the Year – Third Sector Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Public Sector Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Insights Learning and DevelopmentDirector of the Year – Young Rebecca Bell, Spectrum Service Solutions IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Lynne Cadenhead, Women’s Enterprise Scotland

Scottish Government Director of the Year – Innovation Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Start-Up Dr Dave Hughes, Novosound Wheatley Group Director of the Year –Non-Executive Sarah Deas, Bank of Scotland Foundation and Wellbeing Economy Alliance (Scotland)

Highly commended: John Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing Zero Waste Scotland Director of the Year – Social Value & Sustainability Impact Martin McCrimmon, CMS Window Systems

As well as the main categories, two special awards were made to:

IoD Scotland Chair’s Award Professor Heather McGregor CBE, Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and Non-Executive Chairman of the Taylor Bennett Foundation IoD Scotland Young Enterprise Scotland Award Lyle Hamilton, Idiom / Dumfries & Galloway High School

In addition, individual awards were made across the seven regions:

Regional Directors of the Year Winners Edinburgh & Lothians Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Central Scotland Dr Ken Thomson OBE, Forth Valley College Glasgow & West of Scotland Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways

Special recognition: Vanessa Gilpin, strEAT Events Highlands and Islands Enterprise Regional Director Niall MacDonald, previously with Aquascot

Highly commended: Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun Tayside & Fife Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec

Highly commended: Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society South of Scotland Anna White, ScotlandShop Aberdeen & Grampian Graham McWilliam – Glencraft (Aberdeen)