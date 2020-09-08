Main Menu

Director of the Year Awards

IoD recognises depth of business ‘tenacity’

| September 8, 2020
Malcolm Cannon

Malcolm Cannon: ‘firms need leaders in times of crisis’

IoD Scotland has recognised the country’s top directors at a ceremony which was held virtually for the first time. 

Jim Galbraith of Scottish Friendly, Marshall Dallas of the EICC and Colin Wade of Chemco International took the evening’s top honours.

Malcolm Cannon, national director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “In times of crisis, we still see an incredible amount of tenacity and drive shown by those leading Scotland’s business community.

“Creating and leading organisations that are built to thrive is vital in this current environment.

“With more external forces placing a strain on the viability of businesses like never before, they require leadership that can steady the ship, and that benefits their employees, customers and stakeholders – to whom they are responsible.” 

IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Large BusinessJim Galbraith, Scottish Friendly Assurance
IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Small-Medium BusinessMarshall Dallas, EICC
Highly Commended: Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed
IoD Scotland Director of the Year –InternationalColin Wade, Chemco International
Turcan Connell Director of the Year –Family BusinessEd Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel 
SCVO Director of the Year – Third SectorIain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways 
IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Public SectorSimon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
Insights Learning and DevelopmentDirector of the Year – YoungRebecca Bell, Spectrum Service Solutions 
IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Equality, Diversity & InclusionLynne Cadenhead, Women’s Enterprise Scotland

Scottish Government Director of the Year – Innovation		Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers
IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Start-UpDr Dave Hughes, Novosound
Wheatley Group Director of the Year –Non-ExecutiveSarah Deas, Bank of Scotland Foundation and Wellbeing Economy Alliance (Scotland)
Highly commended: John Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing
Zero Waste Scotland Director of the Year – Social Value & Sustainability ImpactMartin McCrimmon, CMS Window Systems

As well as the main categories, two special awards were made to:

IoD Scotland Chair’s AwardProfessor Heather McGregor CBE, Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and Non-Executive Chairman of the Taylor Bennett Foundation
IoD Scotland Young Enterprise Scotland AwardLyle Hamilton, Idiom / Dumfries & Galloway High School

In addition, individual awards were made across the seven regions:

Regional Directors of the Year Winners
Edinburgh & LothiansSimon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
Central ScotlandDr Ken Thomson OBE, Forth Valley College
Glasgow & West of ScotlandIain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways
Special recognition: Vanessa Gilpin, strEAT Events
Highlands and Islands Enterprise Regional DirectorNiall MacDonald, previously with Aquascot
Highly commended: Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun
Tayside & FifeNathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec
Highly commended: Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society
South of ScotlandAnna White, ScotlandShop
Aberdeen & GrampianGraham McWilliam – Glencraft (Aberdeen)
