Director of the Year Awards
IoD recognises depth of business ‘tenacity’
Malcolm Cannon: ‘firms need leaders in times of crisis’
IoD Scotland has recognised the country’s top directors at a ceremony which was held virtually for the first time.
Jim Galbraith of Scottish Friendly, Marshall Dallas of the EICC and Colin Wade of Chemco International took the evening’s top honours.
Malcolm Cannon, national director of the Institute of Directors in Scotland, said: “In times of crisis, we still see an incredible amount of tenacity and drive shown by those leading Scotland’s business community.
“Creating and leading organisations that are built to thrive is vital in this current environment.
“With more external forces placing a strain on the viability of businesses like never before, they require leadership that can steady the ship, and that benefits their employees, customers and stakeholders – to whom they are responsible.”
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Large Business
|Jim Galbraith, Scottish Friendly Assurance
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Small-Medium Business
|Marshall Dallas, EICC
Highly Commended: Michael Rolland, The Paint Shed
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –International
|Colin Wade, Chemco International
|Turcan Connell Director of the Year –Family Business
|Ed Monaghan, Mactaggart & Mickel
|SCVO Director of the Year – Third Sector
|Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Public Sector
|Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
|Insights Learning and DevelopmentDirector of the Year – Young
|Rebecca Bell, Spectrum Service Solutions
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Equality, Diversity & Inclusion
|Lynne Cadenhead, Women’s Enterprise Scotland
Scottish Government Director of the Year – Innovation
|Martin Murray, Dunnet Bay Distillers
|IoD Scotland Director of the Year –Start-Up
|Dr Dave Hughes, Novosound
|Wheatley Group Director of the Year –Non-Executive
|Sarah Deas, Bank of Scotland Foundation and Wellbeing Economy Alliance (Scotland)
Highly commended: John Anderson, iMultiply Resourcing
|Zero Waste Scotland Director of the Year – Social Value & Sustainability Impact
|Martin McCrimmon, CMS Window Systems
As well as the main categories, two special awards were made to:
|IoD Scotland Chair’s Award
|Professor Heather McGregor CBE, Executive Dean of the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University and Non-Executive Chairman of the Taylor Bennett Foundation
|IoD Scotland Young Enterprise Scotland Award
|Lyle Hamilton, Idiom / Dumfries & Galloway High School
In addition, individual awards were made across the seven regions:
|Regional Directors of the Year Winners
|Edinburgh & Lothians
|Simon Milne MBE, Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh
|Central Scotland
|Dr Ken Thomson OBE, Forth Valley College
|Glasgow & West of Scotland
|Iain MacRitchie, MCR Pathways
Special recognition: Vanessa Gilpin, strEAT Events
|Highlands and Islands Enterprise Regional Director
|Niall MacDonald, previously with Aquascot
Highly commended: Lisa Kerr, Gordonstoun
|Tayside & Fife
|Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec
Highly commended: Mike Robinson, Royal Scottish Geographical Society
|South of Scotland
|Anna White, ScotlandShop
|Aberdeen & Grampian
|Graham McWilliam – Glencraft (Aberdeen)