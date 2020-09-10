Investors urged to back green investment plan

Net zero plan

By a Daily Business reporter |

David Stirling supporting net zero plan

Investors are being invited to support more than £1 billion of low carbon, eco-friendly and recycling investment opportunities.

Led by the Scottish Government, the Green Investment Portfolio promotes market-ready projects that will help Scotland make the transition to a net-zero economy by 2045 and are seeking private capital.

Ten projects with £1.16 billion of investment potential – from a hydrogen development programme in Aberdeen to a plastic recycling project in Perthshire – are included in the first release of the portfolio.

Launching the portfolio at Lanarkshire’s Mossend International Railfreight Park, one of the projects featured, Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “Worth around £300 trillion globally, we know that the market for green finance is burgeoning and Scotland’s natural assets and reputation for innovation make it a highly attractive place for that investment.

“We know investors need credible projects that reduce emissions to match their own green ambitions. By assessing these projects before they go to market, the Green Investment Portfolio gives global investors the confidence they need to back projects in Scotland.

“The range of opportunities within this portfolio will expand over time to include £3 billion of projects ready for green finance investment, covering sectors from environmentally sustainable commercial real estate to low emission transportation and green energy.

“Working in partnership with business, we are committed to ensuring that economic growth promotes happiness and improves the opportunities, life chances, and wellbeing of every citizen in our country.”

David Stirling, Director of Mossend International Railfreight Park operator Peter D Stirling, said: “We are fully supportive of the Scottish Government’s target to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 and indeed are contributing to this by providing Scotland’s largest zero-carbon, multi-modal rail freight park. The Green Investment Portfolio is a valuable tool to help us reach out to global investors.

“With plans including Scotland’s first 775-metre electric rail terminal, we hope to benefit many local businesses as well as those based across Europe and beyond.”