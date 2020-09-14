Investing Women sets up mentoring scheme

Barclays deal extended

Jackie Waring: working closely with young companies (pic: Terry Murden)

A business angel group has teamed up with Barclays Ventures to offer mentoring to some of the nation’s most promising female-led companies.

Investing Women Angels, will deliver the one to one digital sessions in what is thought to be the first initiative of its kind in the UK.

About 100 ambitious female founders will access the opportunity through Barclays’ network of Eagle Labs and its fintech platform when the first sessions kick off later this month.

Jackie Waring, CEO of Investing Women said she was excited about extending the partnership with Barclays and working closely with innovative young companies across the UK.”

Sonal Lakhani, head of programmes and strategic initiatives at Barclays Ventures, said: “We’re dedicated to supporting the UK’s entrepreneurial network and helping start-up founders hone their skills to take their businesses to the next level.”