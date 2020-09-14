Main Menu

Agritech

IGS welcomes former Michelin exec Mackenzie

| September 14, 2020

Donald Mackenzie, who helped handle personnel matters in the closure of Michelin Dundee, has joined IGS, the Scotland-based agritech and smart spaces business, as head of HR. His appointment is the latest to grow the company’s management team as it expands to supply a growing customer base across the world.

Mr Mackenzie (pictured) joins IGS following more than 23 years working with Michelin in Dundee where he started out as a trainee industrial engineer before moving through various people management positions.

Most recently, he was responsible for the social plan that supported 850 employees impacted by the Michelin Dundee site closure, including developing programmes to re-train, relocate and find alternative employment opportunities for those affected. 

He said: “IGS seems like a natural fit for me. The people, the organisation and the outlook all appeal to me: it feels like a positive environment with loads of exciting opportunities.”

, Appointments, Technology No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Baroness Margaret Ford

Baroness Ford to oversee audit changes at Deloitte

Big four accountant Deloitte has announced that Scottish businesswoman Baroness Margaret Ford of Cunninghame willRead More

Jane Fraser

Scot becomes first woman to head a Wall Street bank

Jane Fraser: groomed for job Scottish career banker Jane Fraser will become the first womanRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.