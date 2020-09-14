IGS welcomes former Michelin exec Mackenzie

Agritech

Donald Mackenzie, who helped handle personnel matters in the closure of Michelin Dundee, has joined IGS, the Scotland-based agritech and smart spaces business, as head of HR. His appointment is the latest to grow the company’s management team as it expands to supply a growing customer base across the world.

Mr Mackenzie (pictured) joins IGS following more than 23 years working with Michelin in Dundee where he started out as a trainee industrial engineer before moving through various people management positions.

Most recently, he was responsible for the social plan that supported 850 employees impacted by the Michelin Dundee site closure, including developing programmes to re-train, relocate and find alternative employment opportunities for those affected.

He said: “IGS seems like a natural fit for me. The people, the organisation and the outlook all appeal to me: it feels like a positive environment with loads of exciting opportunities.”