Hungary on quarantine list, St Mirren suffer second case

New restrictions

Humza Yousaf: the situation can change suddenly

Travellers arriving into Scotland from Hungary will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, while Sweden has been taken off the quarantine list.

The changes take place from 4am on Saturday.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “We are in the midst of a global pandemic and the situation in many countries can change suddenly. So people should think very hard before deciding to travel abroad unless it is really necessary.

Despite the increase in cases in Scotland, the infection rate here is still relatively low and any importation of new cases is a significant risk to public health.

“I would also encourage people who have returned to Scotland from Hungary or La Réunion in the last few days to be particularly careful in their social contacts and to ensure they stick to the FACTS.

“Regular discussions continue with the other three governments in the UK. We continue to closely monitor the situation in all parts of the world and base the decisions we make on the scientific evidence available.

“It is a legal requirement to complete a Passenger Locator Form and provide it to Border Force, wherever you have travelled from.

“The requirement for travellers to quarantine for 14 days on arrival from a non-exempt country is vital to help prevent transmission of the virus and to suppress it – not doing so poses a significant risk to wider public health across Scotland.”

The Scottish Government said it has carefully examined the scope of applying measures, such as regional targeting, but considers that a whole country approach is still required at the moment.

While regional variations in the pattern of cases and level of risk can sometimes be identified in different countries, the Scottish Government remains concerned at the risk arising from travel between different parts of a country in the absence of strong evidence of clear controls in place to limit this.

The Scottish Government will continue to explore the scope for distinguishing between regions but for the moment a whole country approach will be applied in the interests of safeguarding public health in Scotland.

St Mirren hit again

A second St Mirren player has tested positive for Covid-19 following confirmation that goalkeeper Jak Alnwick is already in self-isolation.

After a fresh set of tests on Thursday, St Mirren said they “can confirm that a second player has tested positive”.

Alnwick’s housemate, Lee Hodson, the former St Mirren full-back now with Hamilton Academical, is also having to quarantine for 14 days.

Seven players tested positive at St Mirren in July, but six were found to be false-positives after further screening.

The return of fans to Scottish sports stadiums has been delayed until 5 October at the earliest because of recent rises in cases across the country.

However, two Scottish Premiership test events with a limited number of fans in attendance – Aberdeen v Kilmarnock and Ross County against Celtic – will go ahead on Saturday as planned.