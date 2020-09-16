Hesketh-Laird takes strategy role at Foods Standards

Food safety

Julie Hesketh-Laird: sharp focus (pic: Terry Murden)

Former Scottish salmon and Scotch whisky leader Julie Hesketh-Laird has been appointed strategy director at Food Standards Scotland.

Mrs Hesketh-Laird was CEO of the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation and before that interim CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Her new role is a two-year fixed term appointment from 3 November and will include finalising the organisation’s strategy to 2026, including its preparations for Brexit and its consequences, as well delivering regulatory strategy, nutrition and digital programmes.

Geoff Ogle, FSS chief executive, said Mrs Hesketh-Laird “brings a wealth of trade body experience and a different and valuable perspective as we adapt to new trading requirements, and the subsequent regulatory assurance required for any trade deals.”

Mrs Hesketh-Laird said: “Never have the challenges of maintaining food standards been in sharper focus. I am looking forward to using my experience of the sector to help FSS continue to develop effective policies for a successful food and drink industry and ensure consumer protection.”