Hedges joins Samtaler as director of operations

Specialist social value agency, Samtaler, has appointed entrepreneur and former vice chairman of Social Enterprise Scotland, Zahra Hedges, as its director of operations.

The Scotland-based boutique agency has been experiencing a period of rapid growth and has a solid roster of clients including European energy company, Vattenfall, as well as several local authorities.

The agency is also working closely with Social Value UK, on its latest project, Contracts For Change, which will feed into national policy and improve how social value is embedded in organisations across the UK.

As social value continues to rise to the top of the agenda in both the public and private sector, Ms Hedges (pictured) will be responsible for all aspects of Samtaler’s growth and strategic direction, bringing with her a unique blend of commercial, third sector and public sector experience.

With an entrepreneurial background, having founded and sold a successful retail and wholesale business, Ms Hedges moves to Samtaler from CEIS, where she led the marketing strategy for Just Enterprise – the national support for the third sector – and managed ‘Our Place’, the asset-based community development project in North West Dumfries.

For the last three years she was also vice chairman and board member for Social Enterprise Scotland where she was involved in reviewing the intermediary support provided to social enterprises, and worked with Glasgow City Council to quickly adapt and transform the support given to social enterprises during the Covid-19 lockdown. She will also continue to work with the Scottish Government on projects across all 32 local authority areas.

Sarah Stone, director at Samtaler, said: “Zahra’s extensive experience across the private, public and third sector makes her a real asset to our team.”