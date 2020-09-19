Grace takes chair at wealth manager 7IM

Wealth management

Former Aegon UK chief executive Adrian Grace has been appointed chairman of London-based wealth manager 7IM. He replaces Ian Owen who steps down from the role after almost five years.

Mr Grace has spent 40 years in financial services and technology companies and led Edinburgh-based Aegon for almost 10 years until his retirement in March.

Most recently he was non-executive director and remuneration committee chairman at Virgin Money.

He previously held senior leadership positions at HBOS, Barclays, Sage and GE Capital.

Mr Grace also has significant familiarity of the Scottish market, in which 7IM has a substantial presence following its acquisition of TCAM in 2018.

Commenting on the appointment, 7IM CEO, Dean Proctor, said: “I’m hugely excited to welcome Adrian and have someone of his calibre and know-how join the 7IM Board.

“He brings with him vast industry experience, in particular his track record of bringing together and integrating technology and financial service solutions – something which I believe remains key to 7IM delivering on our vision to provide an unrivalled experience to our customers and clients.”

Mr Owen said: “I have enjoyed my term as Chairman immensely and believe that with the leadership of Dean Proctor and Adrian Grace, 7IM has an incredibly bright future.”

Mr Grace added: “It is a privilege to be joining a firm with such a strong track record of innovation and focus on technology.”