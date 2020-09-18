Golf set to welcome back fans at Scottish Open

Pilot scheme at Renaissance Club

Next month’s Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will be played in front of a limited number of spectators as the European Tour trials the return of fans to its events.

All revenue from ticket sales will be donated to official charity partner SAMH, Scotland’s national mental health charity.

The Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been rescheduled from its usual July date to October 1-4 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be permitted to welcome 650 spectators per day on Saturday and Sunday in addition to players, caddies, limited media and essential personnel.

The controlled return of a strictly limited number of spectators follows the European Tour’s policy of playing events behind closed doors since the full resumption of the season in August.

It will see the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open join a series of pilot sporting and cultural events being considered in Scotland, to help support the return of fans when it is safe to do so.

The 650 spectators per day on the weekend will be limited to daily general access ticket holders from Edinburgh and the Lothians.

All previous ticket purchasers have been contacted to advise that their tickets will be automatically refunded, with those from Edinburgh and the Lothians given priority access to repurchase the limited number of tickets available under the new terms and conditions.

The tournament will follow an inner and outer bubble protocol to allow spectator access to the site. Players, caddies, media and essential staff will remain within the tournament or ‘inner’ bubble and be subject to the European Tour’s stringent testing and health protocols.

Spectators will remain in a second ‘outer’ bubble to maintain distance from those within the tournament bubble. They will be subject to daily temperature checks and health questionnaires, and must follow stringent health protocols, including enhanced social distancing.

Scottish Government Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I am pleased that the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open will take place in front of a limited number of spectators – a significant milestone for events in Scotland.

“Our events sector and our golf tourism industry are both hugely important to Scotland and this event will help play a role in their recovery. Participating in or watching sport is also beneficial to mental health.

“As such, I’m delighted to see SAMH appointed as the official charity, benefiting from all ticket sales revenue and raising awareness of the importance of mental health, particularly during these difficult times.”