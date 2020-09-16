Goldwells takes on tax specialist in new deals

Accountancy acquisitions

Scottish accountancy firm Goldwells has expanded with the acquisition of two Moray-based businesses.

Moray Tax Specialists and Chris Banks Bookkeeping will take the number of Goldwells across the north of Scotland to eight, including its first premises in Elgin, with tax specialist Ewan Edwards at the helm. Mr Banks is due to retire.

Mr Edwards worked at HMRC for more than 35 years and has been running Moray Tax Specialists with his wife Moira for more than three years.

He said: “It has been a busy time for accountancy firms and tax specialists who have been helping clients with the Government’s coronavirus business support schemes.”

Gary Addison, managing director at Goldwells, said: “We have wanted to expand in Moray and Elgin in particular for a while now.”