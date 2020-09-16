Main Menu

Accountancy acquisitions

Goldwells takes on tax specialist in new deals

| September 16, 2020

Ewan Edwards

Scottish accountancy firm Goldwells has expanded with the acquisition of two Moray-based businesses.

Moray Tax Specialists and Chris Banks Bookkeeping will take the number of Goldwells across the north of Scotland to eight, including its first premises in Elgin, with tax specialist Ewan Edwards at the helm. Mr Banks is due to retire.

Mr Edwards worked at HMRC for more than 35 years and has been running Moray Tax Specialists with his wife Moira for more than three years.

He said: “It has been a busy time for accountancy firms and tax specialists who have been helping clients with the Government’s coronavirus business support schemes.”

Gary Addison, managing director at Goldwells, said: “We have wanted to expand in Moray and Elgin in particular for a while now.”

News, Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Glasgow-Airport-booking-hall-3-Sept-2020

Labour joins call for airport testing to avoid jobs cull

Glasgow airport check-in area pictured on 3 September Scottish Labour has joined calls for passengersRead More

Thomas Cook shop

Thomas Cook revived as online travel agent

The way we were: the new company will have no planes Thomas Cook is beingRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.