Future of high streets: register for online debate

By a Daily Business reporter | September 8, 2020
Princes Street, Edinburgh

High streets are facing huge challenges (pic: Terry Murden)

Law firm CMS is staging a free online event with retail and commercial property figures addressing some of the key challenges facing the high street in an era of Covid-19.

The Future of our High Streets virtual Business Breakfast takes place from 08.45 on Thursday, 17 September. 

The thought-provoking session will include a keynote presentation by Vivienne King, chief executive of retail property and place-making specialist Revo.

Vivienne King

With a strong focus on the next generation of UK high streets, the event will cover how innovators, retailers and policymakers are tackling the challenges facing towns and cities.

Among the additional specialist contributors at the event are Jackie Milligan, founder of ShopAppy, Sophie Shannon, associate director of NewRiver Retail, Alan Anthony, founder of Threesixty Architecture, and Katie Nagy de Nagybaczon, partner at CMS.

The virtual event is free to attend and registration can be accessed via: https://hopin.to/events/the-future-of-our-high-streets-in-association-with-cms

Allan Wernham, managing director, CMS Scotland said: “The UK’s high streets were already facing significant challenges before Covid-19. These challenges have now become even more pronounced, accelerating the need for creative change. 

“Our Future of Our High Streets event will focus on how to maximise opportunities for diversification and regeneration.”

