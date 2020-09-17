Fraser joins private client team at Lindsays

Law

Lindsays, the independent legal firm for families and businesses, has added Caroline Fraser as a partner. Ms Fraser (pictured) joins the private client team at its Dundee office from Miller Hendry in the city, where she had worked for 14 years.

Ms Fraser’s arrival comes at a time of growth for Lindsays in Dundee, following the arrival of David Rose as a partner in its commercial property team and Darren Leahy’s promotion to partner in the same department.