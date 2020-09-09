Forsyth joins Hydrogen as creative director

Social media

Scottish social media agency Hydrogen has appointed Darren Forsyth to its senior team as creative director.

Mr Forsyth, who joins from Oliver agency, brings more than 16 years of experience as a design team leader.

Having worked with one of the largest agencies in the UK and delivered work for blue-chip clients such as AXA Insurance, he has been appointed by Hydrogen to increase creativity and efficiency within the agency.

Mike Scott, MD of Hydrogen, said: “As Hydrogen continues to grow, and with an extremely positive pipeline already in place for our new financial year, we saw the need to expand our senior team and Darren is the perfect fit.

“His established background in both above and below the line design, combined with his experience in effectively and efficiently managing creative output, will help take Hydrogen to the next level.”

The news comes shortly after Hydrogen hit £1m turnover in its third year of operations, having recently added several new clients to its roster. The Glasgow-based agency works with brands including Highland Park whisky, Macdonald Hotels and SSE.

Mr Forsyth becomes the fourth director at Hydrogen, joining MD and co-founder Mike Scott, technology director and co-founder Daniel Rae, and strategy director Nicky Logue.