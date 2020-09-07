Former WoodMac exec leads peer-to-peer group

Advisory support

A peer-to-peer support and advisory organisation for business leaders is to expand into Edinburgh – with a former senior executive of a global business at the helm.

Andy Todd, a former senior vice-president at Wood Mackenzie, the global research and analysis consultancy, is to lead The Alternative Board’s (TAB) launch and growth in the capital.

The TAB network was launched in Scotland in 2017 and has seven boards – four in the north-east and three in the Glasgow area. Each board provides a space for entrepreneurs to share experience and knowledge at monthly online meetings, to help them pursue their individual business development objectives.

Mr Todd has experience in areas ranging from business strategy, sales & marketing and customer engagement to international growth plans and due diligence projects.

He said: “The Alternative Board is a stand-out for me as a business advisory organisation.

“The pandemic has put an incredible amount of pressure on the shoulders of business leaders and I’m aiming to work with them to find solutions.

“The aim with TAB is always the same: for participants to leave meetings with ideas, strategies or actions that will have an immediate and positive impact.”

Mr Todd set up Wood Mackenzie’s Middle East office in Dubai and led a team of 70 as senior vice-president, head of sales EMEARC (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Caspian) on his return to Edinburgh.

With plans to launch the first Edinburgh TAB board next month, Mr Todd is holding free online taster sessions to allow company owners and decision-makers in larger organisations the opportunity to find out more.

He is already advising a university spin-out and a digital start-up that raised six-figures in a first round of funding.

In addition to supporting board meetings, TAB facilitators also support board members with one-to-one engagement. Members pay a monthly fee to join a TAB board.

The Alternative Board started nearly 30 years ago in the United States. There are TAB boards across 20 countries, with 80 in the UK in total.