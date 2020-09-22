Former MSP Scott takes up salmon sector role

Food and drink



Tavish Scott: deep roots in salmon communities (pic: Terry Murden)

Tavish Scott, the former Scottish Government minister, LibDem leader and Shetland MSP, has been appointed chief executive of the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation (SSPO).

He succeeds Julie Hesketh-Laird who has joined Food Standards Scotland.

Mr Scott joins SSPO from Scottish Rugby, where he has been head of external affairs. He will take up his new role in November.

The former Liberal Democrat MSP represented Shetland for 20 years, since the Scottish Parliament’s inception in 1999 to his departure from the legislature in 2019.

Shetland remains one of the sector’s strongest and most vibrant farming locations and Mr Scott was a vocal champion for salmon farming during his time as an MSP.

He said: “Scottish salmon is the UK’s biggest food export. Its value to the economy is immense and it has the ability to help lead Scotland out of the Covid crisis, building on its sustainable foundations and driving a green recovery.”

Atholl Duncan, chairman of the SSPO, said: “His passion for salmon farming and his deep roots in our salmon communities are well known.

“There is a great opportunity right now for the Scottish salmon sector to thrive and to create more jobs and prosperity in our rural and island communities.

“Tavish has the skills to help us all to realise this potential for the greater good of Scotland.”